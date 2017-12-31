Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve Live Stream: Watch Britney, Mariah & More Ring In 2018

So long, 2017! ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will usher in 2018, with performances from BTS, Britney Spears and a returning Mariah Carey! It all starts at 8:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

For the 46th year in a row, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will welcome the new year. Ryan Seacrest will host the annual extravaganza, but he won’t be alone. The night will be jammed packed with epic performances from practically every major music act of the past twelve months. Florida Georgia Line, Portugal. the man, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson are slated to perform, along with the night’s headliners: Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Sugarland, Britney Spears (from her Las Vegas residency) and, in a return from last year, Mariah Carey.

Yes, Mimi’s back. Mariah started 2017 on the wrong foot, as she struggled to singer her song “Emotions” while a set of prerecorded vocals played in the background during last year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “We didn’t have a sound check for this for New Year’s,” a very frustrated Mariah said during the live broadcast. The whole performance was botched, and she ultimately walked off. “Sh*t happens,” Mariah later tweeted. Mariah’s camp would later claim that the TV production staff didn’t make sure her in-hear monitors worked, but a rep for Dick Clark Productions said they would never do anything that would “intentionally compromise the success of any artist.”

Though, don’t say Mariah’s NYE performance is about making a comeback. She may put some effort as she performs her hit, “Hero,” but a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she feels like she has “nothing to prove. She may make a joke and reference what happened last year, but she’s not going to make it seem like this is a redemption or anything like that.”

Imagine Dragons, Walk The Moon, Fits and the Tantrum, Kane Brown, Khalid, and others will perform during the five-hour broadcast. Ciara will host the festivities taking place in Los Angeles, as Ryan will keep the party lit like the Times Square NYE Ball in NYC. Perhaps the biggest act of 2017, BTS, will also perform the group’s hit, “Army.” That should be a great way to ring in 2018.

Who are you most excited to see, HollywoodLifers?