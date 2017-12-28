Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell & More Named As ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces Of 2017’ — Full List

Congratulations to the gorgeous ladies out there! Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne and more of your faves have made the prestigious ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’ list. See who else is on it!

The 100 Most Beautiful Faces Of 2017 have been announced by TC Candler and The Independent Critics on Dec. 27, and you’re going to want to take a seat before you see who’s on the list! Above, watch the official video featuring 100 gorgeous women — including Selena Gomez, 25 — from 40 different countries. Then click through the gallery, attached, to see pics!

Shay Mitchell, Cara Delevigne, Liza Soberano, Sophie Turner, Marion Cotillard, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Kat Graham, Barbara Palvin, Lily Collins, Chloe Grace Moretz, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Jourdan Dunn, Sarah Gadon, Bella Heathcote and Sana Minatozaki are just a few of the names on the impressive list. Well-deserved, don’t you think?!

“Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria,” TC Candler explains of how they choose the finalists, meaning it’s not just about good genes. “Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face. With those criteria in mind, TC Candler and the IC members select only 100 faces out of the approximately 90,000+ female celebrities (which works out to less than 0.0012%). It is a thankless task, as no individual will ever agree with all the choices. However, the general consensus has been that the Independent Critics have created a celebratory list that cherishes the feminine aesthetic and opens the world’s eyes to a unique, diverse and international collection of beautiful faces.”

