Tiffany & Ivanka Trump Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies & Blow Kisses In New Christmas Vacation Video

Ooh la la! Tiffany Trump took to Instagram to post a fun video of herself showing off her bikini body along with sister Ivanka. See the sexy post of the two blonde beauties here!

Check out those figures! Tiffany Trump, 24, posted a confident video on Instagram that shows her and sister, Ivanka Trump, 36, strutting their stuff in bikini tops and matching aviator sunglasses while blowing kisses. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW! The duo filmed the Dec. 26 video while enjoying their holiday time at their dad Donald Trump‘s estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. “O Holy Night” can be heard over the video, taken at the Palm Beach club, while Tiffany happily says, “Merry Christmas” with a cute filter of a halo and angel wings appearing over her. See some of Tiffany’s best photos here!

The video was posted after Tiffany spent a few days off of social media to enjoy some relaxation at the exotic location during the holiday. She showed off her long legs when she was seen arriving at the estate just before the Christmas holiday in a flattering black jumpsuit. The Georgetown University student isn’t a stranger to dressing in amazing outfits that spotlight her physical assets! Who could forget her look at the White House Christmas tree lighting when she flashed some major thigh?! This girl definitely knows how to be comfortable in her own skin and we can see why!

Tiffany seems to be taking full advantage of the break from her studies and we can’t say we blame her! With such a luxurious lifestyle, she seems to be having the time of her life with her family by her side. We can’t wait to see more of Tiffany’s exciting posts in the new year!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiffany’s new video with Ivanka? Tell us here!