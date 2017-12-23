Jordan Feldstein: 5 Things To Know About Jonah Hill’s Brother & Maroon 5 Manager

Jordan Feldstein, who is the brother of Jonah Hill and manager of Maroon 5, sadly passed away on the night of Dec. 22 at the young age of 40. Here’s what you need to know about the late talented star.

Jordan Feldstein, 40, who is the brother of Jonah Hill, 34, and longtime manager of Adam Levine, 38, and Maroon 5, unexpectedly passed away of what appears to be a heart attack on the night of Dec. 22 and it’s left the entertainment world grieving. Here are 5 things you should know about the successful star.

1.) He founded the management company called Career Artist Management (CAM). The popular company was located out the Live Nation offices in Beverly Hills, CA. It’s through CAM that Jordan managed Maroon 5 along with other popular artists such as Miguel, Robin Thicke, and Elle King.

2.) Adam Levine’s contract for The Voice was negotiated by him. The Maroon 5 lead singer’s highly successful stint as a judge on the popular NBC singing competition show was all due to Jordan’s skills as a talent manager. Adam and Jordan have been close friends since childhood and Jordan helped put together the three-time Grammy Award winning Maroon 5 and assisted in Adam’s individual successes.

3.) He has two children and was married twice. One of his wives was Clint Eastwood‘s daughter, Francesca Eastwood, whom he secretly married in Las Vegas in 2013. Their marriage was annulled shortly thereafter. In addition to his two children and brother, he is survived by his sister and parents.

4.) Jordan reached out to emergency services for help before he passed away. It was reported that he called 911 because he was experiencing shortness of breath. By the time the paramedics arrived, he had gone into full cardiac arrest and died a short time later.

5.) His success led him to once be named to Billboard’s Power 100 list. He was No. 96 on the list in 2016, shortly after teaming up in a partnership with Tap Management and expanding his management roster.

Our thoughts and healing wishes go out to everyone affected by Jordan’s death.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for Jordan’s family and friends in the comments below.