Meghan Markle Wore A $75,000 Ball Gown For Her Engagement Pictures — Get The Look For Less

As if she basically wasn’t already in Princess in our heads, Meghan wore a $75,000 shimmery, tulle ball gown for her official engagement portraits. See the dress below!

I think we can all agree Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like, the cutest couple on earth right now (BYE, JELENA!), and in their official engagement portraits, which were released on Dec. 21, Meghan is beaming. In one, she is wearing a casual off-white sweater, but in another, she is wearing a sheer and sparkly top. You can see a hint of black tulle behind Harry’s leg. Thanks to some photo research, we confirmed this is a COUTURE BALLGOWN from Ralph & Russo‘s Autumn Winter 2016 runway show, which was held in Paris, France on July 4, 2016. The dress is valued at about $75,000 — WOW!

Ralph & Russo is a celebrity favorite, with Rihanna, Zendaya and Bella Hadid all rocking the designs on the red carpet. Since a couture ballgown might be out of reach for most, get a similar look with a dress from a brand like Sherri Hill, which has a ton of super sparkly dresses starting at around $100. You could even mix and match a sparkly top with a full, tulle skirt from a place like Forever 21 or H&M for a super budget friendly option. Another amazing idea would be to use Rent The Runway, a service I personally use and love, where you can borrow designer dresses for a special occasion like a wedding or photo shoot! We LOVE this dress on her and can’t wait to see what she wears to the actual wedding!

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the GORGEOUS shots and wrote on Instagram, “A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took. @Kensingtonroyal.”

