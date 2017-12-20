Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorcing After Surrogate Baby Born? Why $1B Marriage Is Reportedly Over

There’s reportedly trouble in paradise at the Kardashian West house. Kim’s allegedly ready to divorce Kanye! What happened?

This is so sad! Kim Kardashian, 37, is reportedly at her wits end when it comes to dealing with husband Kanye West, 40. She’s struggled since Kanye’s terrifying November 2016 breakdown, and she reportedly can’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, according to an insider who spoke to Star Magazine. “Between his raging ego and mood swings, Kanye has been a total train wreck,” the insider alleged to the Star. “Kim is stressed enough raising two kids and getting ready for the baby without Kanye dragging her down. She’s tried to hang in there, but she just can’t take it anymore.”

Poor Kim! We can’t imagine how hard it must be to have a family member — especially your husband — go through such a huge health scare. Of course she’s stressed! If they’re truly divorcing, things are about to get crazy. She allegedly doesn’t want to make any moves until after their third baby, which they’re having via surrogate, is born. As the source says, she’s totally fine raising the little one as a single mother. She’s Kim effing Kardashian!

“[Their divorce] will be all-out war,” the insider told Star. Kim has reportedly asked Kanye to sign a “mid-nuptial agreement” to protect her assets. Factoring in their revenue, from Kanye’s music, the KUWTK empire, and Kim’s various deals, including KKW beauty, it could be a $1 billion divorce!

Don’t think she’s happy about this, though. “This decision is agony for her,” the source said. “She still loves Kanye, but their marriage may be over!” This is so sad, considering what we just learned from a source. Kim and Kanye were happily including daughter North West in the conversation about her new little sister, the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. If they’re truly having problems, then at least they’re putting on a united front for their little ones.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

