Jonghyun’s Heartbreaking Funeral: SHINee Carries His Coffin & More Tearful Moments

Jonghyun‘s funeral has been incredibly emotional as his fellow members of the group SHINee acted as pallbearers and carried in his coffin. The funeral, which is a three-day long ceremony being held at the Asan Medical Center in South Korea, began on Dec. 20. The first two days of a Korean funeral center around preparing the body of the deceased and public mourning, while the final day typically involves the body’s burial or cremation. According to reports, roughly 500 fans came to pay their respects to the late singer in a heartbreaking service that featured an enormous floral display with a picture of Jonghyun front and center. In addition to the hundreds of fans, members of the Korean pop sensation BTS were also in attendance, as well performers from the groups NCT and BoA. A private funeral will be held on Dec. 21, involving Jonghyun’s family and S.M. Entertainment officials. Our hearts continue to go out to Jonghyun’s family, friends and fans during this tough time. Check out a picture of the K-pop group carrying Jonghyun’s coffin below.

We reported earlier how many fans felt like they missed a red flag that might have pointed to Jonghyun’s suicidal feelings. Since his passing, photos have surfaced of Jonghyun wearing a jacket that featured Kurt Cobain‘s suicide note on it. If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, we urge you to contact the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Meanwhile, K-pop fans were furious after a local Chicago news station mistook the late SHINee singer for a member of BTS, singer RM. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Jonghyun, who tragically took their own lives or overdosed in 2017.

