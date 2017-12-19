Demi Lovato’s Sister Turns 16 & She’s Unrecognizable From ‘Desperate Housewives’ Days

Demi Lovato’s sister Madison De La Garza celebrated her 16th birthday and she looks SO different from when she was on ‘Desperate Housewives!’

Demi Lovato‘s younger sister just grew up before our eyes! Madison De La Garza turns 16 later this month, but the teen already started celebrating! Madison looked beyond happy in the pics and videos the 25-year-old “Confident” singer’s put on her Instagram story on Dec. 18. The former “Desperate Housewives” actress wore a white romper with removable sheer skirt for her winter-wonderland themed event, and not only does she look so different than she did when she portrayed Juanita Solis on the TV series, but she looks just like her big sis! See a pic of her and Demi at her birthday bash below, along with a photo of how Madison looked when she was younger!

Demi opted for a lacy black bralette and a navy and gold striped blazer for her sibling’s big night. But obviously all eyes were on the guest of honor. “Look at how gorgeous you look! So gorgeous!” Lovato gushed to Madison before they attended the party. The pair had a blast together, dancing and singing to different tracks like Fergie‘s “Fergalicious,” DJ Khaled‘s “Wild Thoughts,” and Demi’s own collab with Luis Fonsi, “Not On You.” Their parents, Dianna De La Garza, and Eddie De La Garza and sister Dallas Lovato were also in attendance for the over-the-top extravaganza.

We’re so happy to see Demi attending such a special event in her little sister’s life considering there was a period in the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s life where her family nearly cut ties from her. She opened up about her alcohol and drug abuse in Sept. 2017, confessing that her family and friends nearly abandoned her. “Everyone was like, ‘We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving,’ ” Lovato recalled during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “That was the moment when I thought, ‘Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.’ This time I knew… I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself.” She then added that her parents stepped into her relationship with Madison. “I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mom and dad [said I couldn’t be around her] if I was doing stuff,” she said.

