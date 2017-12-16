19 Hottest Pics Of Adam Driver & More ‘Star Wars’ Hunks That Will Heat Up The Galaxy

The force is with these ‘Star Wars’ hunks. From Adam Driver to Oscar Isaac, take a look at the hottest photos of the ‘Star Wars’ heartthrobs and prepare to swoon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is full of action, adventure, and very hot hunks. Ever since the first Star Wars movie came out in 1977, there’s never been a shortage of eye candy. Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, were the original heartthrobs of the franchise. Over the years, new hunks continue to grace our screens in the Star Wars movies. Hayden Christensen, Adam Driver, John Boyega, just to name a few.

Hayden made us root for the bad boy when young Anakin Skywalker was seduced to the dark side. Even though you knew what was happening, you still thought he was super hot before he became Darth Vader. There’s nothing quite like a dangerous anti-hero. Plus, that long hair and blue eyes were too much to handle. Ewan McGregor, playing a young Obi-Wan, was pretty nice to look at, too.

The new era of Star Wars dreamboats are perfect. Adam, who plays Kylo Ren, totally has that tortured yet sexy character down to a tee. No wonder Rey is drawn to him! When he’s not playing Kylo, Adam is steaming up the internet and the pages of magazines. His Interview magazine spread in Nov. 2016 was nothing short of H-O-T.

But we can’t forget about Oscar Isaac and John. These heartthrobs make us swoon on and off screen. They’re just so darn charming and sexy. Let’s be honest, no one can rock a suit like John. Take a look at the rest of the sexy photos of Star Wars hunks in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think the hottest Star Wars hunk is? Let us know!