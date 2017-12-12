Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had A Miscarriage Before Deciding To Give Surrogate A Try

So heartbreaking! Kim Kardashian has revealed that she tried to have a third pregnancy but she ended up having a miscarriage. We’ve got her sad revelation.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and hubby Kanye West, 40, are joyously awaiting their third child via a surrogate, but the reality star went through the heartbreak of a miscarriage before seeking a third party to help in their baby dreams. On KUWTK, she said that she got pregnant for a third time via IVF with an embryo and “lost it.” She explained, “I mean, I tried one and I lost it. So it’s just a chance,” when it came to a surrogate getting pregnant with their baby. It’s crazy that Kim was willing to try for another pregnancy as both of her prior ones had been high-risk. She suffered from preeclampsia, a condition that caused her blood pressure to spike as well as causing body swelling and exhaustion.

“Getting a surrogate and finding someone who you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,’ she confessed during the Dec. 10 episode of the show, admitted they looked for a year for the perfect candidate. “You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation.” See pics of Kim’s baby shower, here.

“But I think everything happens for a reason, because the surrogate that I really loved got approved and she is such a nice person, like she’s so easy to talk to and she’s the perfect fit for us, but we have to decide quickly, are we really going to go through with this or are we gonna wait until we feel more prepared.” As we all know in real time, the surrogate successfully got pregnant and the couple is expecting a baby girl in early 2018.

Kim revealed she had a terrible miscarriage scare during her first pregnancy with daughter North, 4, during the family’s E! anniversary special back in September. “I was so scared, I was having so much pain. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage — I was pretty certain about it. I didn’t know what was going on. I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, ‘There’s no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let’s get through it, come in after Thanksgiving dinner.” OMG, that must have been so terrible. “Then I went in that morning and he was like, ‘There’s a heartbeat, you didn’t have a miscarriage!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign.’ It was such an emotional Thanksgiving.”

