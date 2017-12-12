Jennifer Hudson Hits ‘The Voice’ Stage To Perform Emotional New Song ‘Burden Down’

Just hours after releasing her new song ‘Burden Down,’ Jennifer Hudson took ‘The Voice’ stage to perform it for the first time…and it was stunning.

The tables turned on the Dec. 12 episode of The Voice, as coach Jennifer Hudson got up from her big red chair to take the stage herself! The powerhouse singer sang her brand new song, “Burden Down,” which she actually just released on the morning of the live broadcast. “Burden Down” is about letting go of a something that’s been dragging you down, and with its release coming just after her split from David Otunga, there was obvious emotion as Jennifer belted out the words on that stage. As always, she sounded incredible as she sang.

The American Idol winner sang “Burden Down” while playing the piano. As always, she looked stunning, wearing a white dress and oversized fur coat, with her hair in a long, side braid. At the end of the performance, Jennifer got up from the piano, and sang the final lyrics a cappella, totally dazzling the audience. Jennifer made her debut as a coach on The Voice this season, and she had two artists, Davon Fleming and Noah Mac, make it to the Semifinals this week. Unfortunately, along with her performance, there was also an intense results show on the Dec. 12 episode, and four of the remaining eight contestants will be sent home by the end of the show.

The Voice will conclude next week, with the Top 4 taking the stage for THREE performances each on part one of the finale Dec. 18. Then, the winner will be announced on the live Dec. 19 results episode, along with a bunch of celebrity performances that are still to be announced. It’s going to be an epic finish!

