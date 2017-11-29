Matt Lauer Tells Meredith Vieira To ‘Keep Bending Over’ As He Ogled Her Breasts In Creepy Video

Matt Lauer made a disturbing sexual comment toward ‘Today Show’ co-anchor Meredith Vieira in a video. Watch here.

Matt Lauer, 59, is definitely taking the heat after being fired from the Today Show amidst alleged sexual allegations and now a disturbing video has surfaced that shows the former host clearly hitting on Meredith Vieira, 63, his co-anchor on the show from 2006 until 2011. The video was filmed during a commercial break of the show and Meredith can be seen preparing to go outside for the next segment while getting a mic put on. As she bent over to gather some papers, Matt uttered some troublesome comments. SEE THE VIDEO HERE. “Pretty sweater,” he first says to Meredith. “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.” Although the comment was clearly out of line, no one within earshot seemed to respond, including Meredith. See photos of Matt during his run on the Today Show here.

This video definitely causes even more questions to come up surrounding Matt’s scandal. After NBC fired Matt on Nov. 29, the network said that the sexual allegation they recently received against him was the first one in his over 20 year career. As videos like these begin to surface, it makes many people wonder how long Matt’s behavior was going on and how many co-workers kept quiet about witnessing it.

Matt has yet to comment on the whole situation but it seems that the more time goes by, the more women are coming forward with their own allegations. Matt’s Today Show co-hosts uncomfortably commented on the unexpected firing this morning and appeared to be stunned and heartbroken over the news. We’re sending our thoughts and well wishes to all those involved in the terrible ordeal.

