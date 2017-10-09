‘DWTS’ Most Memorable Year Had Us Crying Our Eyes Out & The First 10s Are Awarded

It’s always the most difficult and emotional night of the season: Most Memorable Year! See the tear-jerking stories of the stars below!

It was an emotional night on the October 9 episode of Dancing With The Stars. First up, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced Quickstep to “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay. His most memorable year was 2017. Growing up, he achieved many dreams — acting, driving a race car — but he has had mini strokes and multiple concussions, leading to massive memory loss. Finally, he is living in the present and happy. “It was light and fluffy…lots of Quickstep content,” Len Goodman said. Bruno Tonioli loved the glitz and glamour. “You didn’t do that well last week, but now you’re back!” said Carrie Ann Inaba. They got a 24 out of 30!

Next, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke danced a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. His most memorable year was 2012, when he lost his grandmother, who raised him. “I saw poise, I saw a newfound elegance. It elevated everything,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was a well-crafted routine with a lot of emotion. They got a 24!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev did a riveting Contemporary to “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. She recalled an injury that almost left her paralyzed! She fought back and returned to the WWE ring 7 months later. “I saw your inner dialogue in your movements…that’s the first time we have really seen you..it was beautiful,” Carrie Ann said. ” Len said it was “strong, powerful and dynamic.” Bruno said it was a contemporary version of the Kama Sutra. Ummm….ok.

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd danced a Contemporary to “Falling Slowly” by Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard. His most memorable year was 2011, when he married wife Vanessa. It was DEFINITELY his best dance, and he got a standing ovation. Len loved the sensitivity. Bruno said there was a lot of energy. Carrie Ann loved the choreography and said it was his best dance. They got a 22!

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did a Viennese Waltz to “Anchor” by Mindy Gledhill. Her most memorable year was 2016, when her dad passed away from cancer. “Gorgeous and magical…moving and inspiring” Bruno said. Carrie Ann was in tears. “There is such a unique artistry to you.” Len loved the imagination but wanted more Viennese Waltz. They got a 26!

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess did a Jazz to “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield. His most memorable year was 2007, when his 10 month old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. He walked away from a $20 million dollar contract to be with his daughter. Len loved it, and said it was his best dance. Bruno said it was an “uplifting treat.” They got a 23!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold took our breath away with a Contemporary to “Take Me Home” by Us The Duo. His year was 2005, when he was officially adopted by his grandparents. His mother was 16 when she had him and had substance abuse issues. Len said it was fantastic. Bruno said it was “exquisitely flawless.” THEY GOT A 29, including the first two 10’s of the season!!

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko danced a Foxtrot to “Over My Head (Cable Car)” by The Fray. Such a good song! Her year was 2016, after working on Pretty Little Liars for 7 years. She also struggled with her health and got engaged. Bruno said she has a natural grace. Carrie Ann loved the storytelling. Len loved the quality of the dancing.

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy are back together after a “personal issue” last week. They did a Rumba to “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Vanessa’s husband Nick Lachey. Vanessa explained the birth of her third son, who was born very early, at only 29 weeks. Nick was in tears after their dance. Carrie Ann said the woman is the star in this dance and that it was a beautiful expression of motherhood. Len loved the Rumba content. Bruno loved the “romantic, subtle sensuality..and lovely lines.” They got a 24.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater did an enthusiastic Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. His year was 2007. Drew wanted to become an actor more than anything, but failed. He finally realized he could combine his passions of real estate and acting and the Property Brothers were born! Halfway through the dance, his twin brother Jonathan Scott joined them on the dance floor! “You are on a roll, that was so much fun, that was your best dance,” Len said. Bruno said it was a feel-good jive. Carrie Ann loved it but said Drew is doing something weird with his hands. They got a 24!

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Foxtrot to “I Lived” by OneRepublic. She explained her story: she was basically in a vegetative state and was told she would die at just 11 years old. “What you have achieved is beyond belief. I don’t think anyone can imagine the situations you’ve been through,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said their chemistry was “tender and beautiful.” Len said they are “so inspirational. That was a joyful, lovely experience.” They got a 27!

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another couple: Derek and Sharna.

