Klaroline Reunion: Sweet Pic Of Candice King & Joseph Morgan On ‘The Originals’ Set

Klaroline forever! Candice King posted the most adorable photo with Joseph Morgan on the set of ‘The Originals’ on Sept. 26. She knows just how to please the millions of Klaroline shippers!

Candice King, 30, is a gift. The actress, who plays our beloved Caroline Forbes-Salvatore, shared an amazing Instagram photo from the set of The Originals and totally broke the internet. The photo everyone’s freaking out about is one of KLAUS AND CAROLINE! “Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days,” Candice captioned the incredible picture with Joseph Morgan, 36. “Thanks for having me Originals! #onefortheKlarolineShippers.” The hashtag is just epic. Bless you, Candice!

Candice will be reprising her role as Caroline during the final season of The Originals. She’ll be in the season 5 premiere and other episodes over the course of the season. The show will jump forward 8 years in time, and Hope will now be a teenager! When Caroline shows up on The Originals, this will be the first time we’ve seen her since The Vampire Diaries series finale.

After Stefan’s devastating death, Caroline and Alaric open up a boarding school for supernatural children like her twins. In the final episode, Caroline receives a letter from Klaus, who makes a $3 million donation. “Dear Caroline, I have often imagined the paths your life might take, but your chosen future is more noble than I ever fathomed,” he wrote. “Please accept this contribution to your virtuous cause. I do look forward to thanking you in person, someday. However long it takes. Yours, Klaus.”

The Klaroline fandom has been holding out hope for years that the pair will rekindle their romance at some point. Maybe the final season of The Originals will give the Klaroline shippers what they’ve wanted for so long. The Originals season 5 will premiere in 2018.

