‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore Slams Kim Zolciak About Pimping Her Daughter Brielle Out In Shocking Preview

Kim Zolciak’s back for ‘RHOA’ Season 10 and she’s already scrapping with enemy Kenya Moore. Watch as the blonde beauty loses it over accusations she ‘pimped out’ 20-year-old daughter Brielle.

The upcoming season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta looks like it is going to be SUCH a hot mess and we can’t wait! Kim Zolciak-Biermann is back and already the 39-year-old has fiery issues with enemy castmate Kenya Moore, 46. The two women have MAJOR words in a teaser for the upcoming season, and we’re in for one hell of a nasty cat fight when Kenya accuses Kim of pimping out her daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, for John Legend concert tickets! We’ve got the breakdown of how his feud escalates FAST!

First we see Kim and some of the other ladies dishing about Kenya’s secret wedding to restaurateur Marc Daly on June 10 in St. Lucia. All of the women seem to have some sort of shade about it. “She married a fan?” Kim says in snippy disbelief when Porsha Williams, 36, assures her it’s totally true. The blonde mother of six then uses that as a weapon against Kenya at NeNe Leaks‘ White Party, which was held in July. “Have you guys met her husband”‘ Kim asks the other women while Kenya rips back, “Worry about pimping your daughter out, b*tch!” Oh SNAP! Both women get out of the chairs in anger and Kim has to be held back from physically attacking Kenya! See pics of Kim Zolciak, here.

Her “pimping” comment stems from when Kim wrote a tweet in early May to John’s wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, telling the model that her five-year-old son was obsessed with the singer and offered up her eldest daughter for oral sex services in exchange for tickets, albeit in a crude joke kind of a way. “@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is coming to ATL May 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w/him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL” she wrote.

Chrissy was pretty mortified about Kim’s comment about her daughter “blowing” anyone for tickets and promptly responded back, “Don’t blow anyone, it’s not that good of a show. [Just kidding] it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral,” she tweeted. Kenya put the icky exchange in the back of her mind and played it towards Kim at just the right time to escalate their feud. This definitely explains why Brielle went OFF on Kenya in a July 22 Twitter rant. “Kenya is a dumb ugly evil b*tch,” she wrote and when someone admonished her for not tweeting it directly at her, Brielle snapped back “I don’t need to! She stalks me and my mom.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for season 10 of RHOA?