Someone may be in big trouble! Kelli and Judy bring Holly in for a chat and demand to know why she’s been socializing with players in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team!’

No one ever wants to get called in for a serious talk with Kelli and Judy. Well, that’s what happens to Holly on the Sept. 28 episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team. “What part of our contract do you not understand about socialization and fraternization with the players?” Kelli asks Holly. Holly says she understands the rules. Kelli asks Holly again if she feels like she follows the rules of being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. “Yes. I believe I do,” Holly replies. “I don’t talk to players.”

Judy gives Holly a face like she doesn’t believe her. Holly defends herself. Kelli brings up what she’s heard — repeated reports and locker room talk. The interrogation continues. “I don’t even know what to say,” Holly mutters. She continues: “You’re right, it does apply. It’s not acceptable, and I understand that.”

But Holly maintains her innocence. “I don’t want to risk my job, and I don’t feel like I’ve broken this rule,” she tells Kelli and Judy. Are they going to let this slide? Time will tell!

A new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team season 12 will air Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT. The synopsis for the episode reads: “The squad goes on an appearance to support pop music star, Demi Lovato. The ladies learn the entrance to the famed pre-game dance. It’s a make or break moment. If a woman can’t learn it quickly it might be her last night.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Holly should be kicked off the squad? Let us know!