Selena Gomez Passionately Makes Out With Costar On Movie Set: Should The Weeknd Be Jealous?

Things are getting hot between Selena Gomez and costar Timothee Chalamet on the set of their new movie! They were spotted making out harder than ever. Will The Weeknd be jealous of the steamy pics?

Get a room, you two! Selena Gomez, 25, and Timothee Chalamet, 21, are apparently playing lovers in Woody Allen‘s new movie, if these pics are any indication. The actors were once again caught sucking face on the untitled film’s set in New York City, and this time their makeout sesh was even sexier than the last! In the photos snuck from set, Selena and Timothee kiss passionately with their arms wrapped around each other in Central Park. The rain is pouring as sunset lights up the sky.

While whatever’s happening that moment in the film seems incredibly intense, Selena and Timothee were laughing at the situation. Sweet photos show them smiling and giggling as they pull apart from their romantic kiss. So cute! It must be awkward having to kiss someone in a film when you’re in a serious relationship, right? Selena’s totally committed to boyfriend The Weeknd, 26, but she has to do whatever’s asked of her in her role! Still, it might sting for Abel to see his girlfriend locking lips with someone else, even if it means nothing. These makeout photos are a lot to take in!

This isn’t the first time that Selena and Timothee had to get intimate on set, either. The last time photos leaked from the film, the costars were gently kissing in the back of the car. It wasn’t as scandalous as their Central Park rendezvous! Selena has nothing to worry about, though, because Abel totally understands that this is all for work! That have “unbreakable trust” and would never betray one another, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Abel knows that she isn’t enjoying the scenes, and that this is all part of her job!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that The Weeknd should be jealous that Selena was making out with her costar again? Let us know!