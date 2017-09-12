Is The Weeknd Jealous After Selena Gomez Is Spotted Making Out With Hunky Co-Star In NYC?

Selena Gomez got to spend a day making out with a hunky co-star on the set of the Woody Allen film. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if her boyfriend The Weeknd is freaking out with jealousy.

After nine months of dating, Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, only have eyes for each other. But she got the once in a lifetime opportunity to star in 81-year-old directing icon Woody Allen‘s new movie, and it includes plenty of make out sessions with her super hot co-star Timothee Chalamet, 21. So what does her singer boyfriend think out her smooching another guy? “Selena and Abel seriously have an unbreakable trust. They are all about each other and neither one would ever betray the other. They have both been through relationships in the past where trust was an issue but they learned from those moments. Selena is an actress and this is part of the job. She gets no pleasure out of it and Abel knows that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“I mean of course it can be a little awkward, but Abel isn’t sweating it at all. He knows this is an absolutely amazing opportunity for Selena to work in a Woody Allen film so he’s just really proud and happy for her,” our insider adds. The actress was photographed doing take after take with handsome Timothee on Sept. 11 on set of the untitled movie, as the pair sat in a BMW convertible passionately kissing. She held his face passionately with her hands, closed her eyes and looked so into it! But that’s what good acting is, making us believe something that isn’t actually real! See pics of Selena and The Weeknd’s cutest moments, here.

These days Selena and The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — are closer than ever as they’ve moved in to an NYC apartment together in a luxury unit that the “Hands To Myself” singer is renting while she’s in the Big Apple to shoot Woody’s movie. While she usually stays in hotels there, this time around she’s playing house with her man and keeping a busy New York schedule in her downtime from filming. She’s already paid a visit to pal Taylor Swift‘s apartment and sat in the front row at the Coach NYFW show on Sept. 12, as she is the face of the fashion and accessories brand. Film, friends, fashion and a happy love life…Selena is just killing it in every aspect of life these days!

HollywoodLifers, would you get jealous if you saw your partner kissing someone else, even if it was just for an acting role?