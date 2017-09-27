Selena Gomez Goes Braless In Cropped Sweater During NYC’s Endless Summer

Selena Gomez is summertime fine, even though it’s fall! The actress was spotted out and about in NYC in the most stylish, cropped sweater! And, the singer wasn’t afraid to go braless and show off her toned tummy!

Although NYC is going through a stifling heat wave, Selena Gomez, 25, opted for a mustard-colored sweater when out and about; and, it worked! The actress, who’s in town filming her new Woody Allen movie, went braless for a sunny stroll in her crop top. A fresh-faced Selena looked stunning with a slicked back bun. Sel bared her toned tummy and looked healthy and happy since news of her kidney transplant broke in early Sept. See the full image below!

This isn’t the first time Sel freed the nipple under a stylish outfit in the city. Just a few days earlier, she hit the NYC streets in a gorgeous plunging blouse. Sel has been all over the Big Apple in between filming her new movie and we’re so happy to see her in better health. As you may know, she took to Instagram on Sept. 14, where she revealed that she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant over the summer due to complications from her autoimmune disease, lupus. She decided to reveal the operation — in which her best friend, Francia Raisa, 29, donated her kidney — because fans started to question why Selena suddenly went radio-silent over the summer.

As soon as she got back on her feet, it was evident that Selena hit the ground running when it came to work. Not only is she continuing to produce her hit Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why, but she’s filming her movie, and she’s fully immersed in the fashion world. Selena added Puma to her already successful partnerships with the brands Louis Vuitton and Coach. On Sept. 18, she took to Instagram to reveal her official partnership with the brand.

And, while her career is flourishing, so is her romance with The Weeknd, 27. The pair have been spotted out together in NYC, when he is there in between tour dates. And, Selena even posted a rare photo of her and the singer on a date night, Sept. 4. In a new interview, Selena even admitted that she and The Weeknd “share closets.”

In a new interview with Vogue, she said that they just bounce ideas off of one another when it comes to clothes. “Sometimes, I’ll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes,” she explained. I”ll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies. You want to feel confident in it. When you start stressing about it and feel you have to create this image, you shouldn’t feel that way.”

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Sel’s braless, crop-top look?