Bernice Burgos Flashes Sideboob In Sizzling Selfie After Tiny Sends B-Day Love To T.I.

On the very same day that Tiny publicly professed her love to T.I. on his birthday, the rapper’s ex-fling, Bernice Burgos, seemed to try and show him what he’s missing by posting a sexy new selfie. Check it out here!

Bernice Burgos posts super sexy photos to her Instagram page quite often, and she looked better than ever in a new post from Sept. 25. In the pic, the gorgeous model showed off major sideboob in a sexy, black swimsuit, while sticking her butt out and striking a pose next to one of her gal pals. The mirror selfie garnered nearly 100,000 likes in just 12 hours, but we can’t help but wonder if Bernice was trying to catch the attention of one person in particular when she posted the pic. Her former fling, T.I., of course!

The timing of Bernice’s sexy pic was quite interesting, as it came just hours after T.I.’s wife, Tiny, dedicated an entire billboard on Atlanta’s Camp Creek Parkway to send the rapper a sweet birthday message. “King of the south. Happy birthday TIP! From the one who loves and adores you the most, Mrs. H,” the massive sign read. Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in December, after which he started seeing Bernice. However, that brief romance ended in the spring, and over the summer, the longtime couple reconciled and started getting back on track. During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show Sept. 22, Tiny confirmed she’s “still married,” and that she and T.I. are “working on” their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bernice does not seem to be thrilled that these two are seemingly back together. “When something is broken it can never be fixed,” she wrote on Snapchat over the weekend. She didn’t reference T.I. and Tiny directly, but the message definitely seemed to imply that she’s not convinced the pair’s relationship will work out. Yikes!

