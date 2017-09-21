Kendall Jenner Finally Reveals If She Ever Hooked Up With Scott Disick On ‘KUWTK’ Special

Did they or didn’t they? Kendall Jenner is finally speaking out about the rumors she and her sister’s ex, Scott Disick, have ever hooked up.

Kendall Jenner, 21, was faced with one of the wildest rumors about her and Scott Disick, 34, while filming the anniversary special for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Ryan Seacrest, a producer of the family’s reality series and the host of the special, put some tabloid covers on the screen and asked the family to let the world know if there was any truth to them. His first magazine cover was one that read “How Scott Seduced Me!” with a picture of a smiling Kendall. Her reaction? To laugh! “I didn’t even know that existed anymore,” Kendall said. Her mom, Kris Jenner, chimed in and called the story the “bottom of the barrel”. Even Scott’s ex and Kendall’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, had a laugh over the whole thing as she sipped champagne.

“I was 19. That was two years ago,” Kendall exclaimed upon further examination of the magazine cover. “Damn I had you when you were young,” Scott joked, to which the whole family — and audience — had a laugh. “Definitely false though,” Kendall said, once and for all. Kim Kardashian chimed in, explaining that seeing headlines like that no longer phases them the way it did in the early days of their family’s massive fame. “Definitely in the beginning we would freak out for every single thing that wasn’t true,” Kim explained. Well, we’re glad to know that Kendall and Scott are putting that rumor to bed instead of each other — and that things like this no longer bother the family as a whole.

