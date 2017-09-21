‘AGT’ Winner Darci Lynne Reveals Why She Was So Emotional During Finale: ‘I Was Like A Faucet’

Darci Lynne, understandably, just could not hide her emotions after she was named the season 12 winner of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and she revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com the sweet reason she was tearing up so much onstage!

When Tyra Banks announced that Darci Lynne, 12, beat out Angelica Hale, 10, to win season 12 of America’s Got Talent, she broke down in tears as her family rushed the stage to congratulate her. Despite being someone who was very nervous to perform before coming on the show, Darci has mostly been able to keep her emotions in check throughout the season, but that all changed on finale night! “Oh yeah, I was waterworks right here on this stage,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the show. “I was like a water faucet!”

So, what caused that sudden outbreak of tears? “They were all bottled up inside,” she admitted. “I felt so loved during my AGT journey by all the contestants, and all the staff, my friends and family, and everyone…and it just all came out!” Darci’s singing ventriloquist act won over the heart of viewers and judges right from her audition, when she automatically advanced to the quarterfinals with the help of Mel B’s golden buzzer. Every round, she came out with even more impressive performances, and despite the tough competition, it really was no surprise that she was named the winner.

Of course, her parents and two brothers were absolutely ecstatic, and Darci continues to credit them with giving her to the confidence to perform in front of a crowd. “They made me feel so good that they made me come on the stage,” she gushed. “I was overcome with joy, and I was kind of shocked and delirious at that time, so I can’t remember anything.”

Along with the title of AGT winner, Darci also took home a $1 million prize, and will get to headline a show in Las Vegas this fall. It’s safe to say this is just the beginning of a very successful career for this young girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Darci was the right person to win AGT?