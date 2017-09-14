Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj & 9 More Celebrities Who Are Proud Of Their Voluptuous Figures

These sexy celebs have no problem flaunting what their mama gave them, and they’re damn proud of their curves, too. See what Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner and more stars have to say about their shapely figures, here.

Too often girls are self-conscious about their bodies — but not these bold ladies! These sexy stars know that their voluptuous figures are amazing, and they have no problem celebrating them. And we love that! Check out all of the beautiful woman who have talked candidly about their awesome curves. Click through the gallery above to see them all!

1. Emily Ratajkowski. This bad-ass chica is proud to have big breasts – and she should be! However, she’s sick and tired of Hollywood shaming her for them. “There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy,’” Emily explained to Harper’s Bazaar Australia. “It’s like an anti-woman thing, people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big.”“What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated.” We couldn’t agree more!

2. Kim Kardashian. Kim is known for her insane booty, but she (and her hubby) know that her chest is absolutely phenomenal, too! “Even though I’m an a** girl, Kanye always says my boobs don’t get as much credit as they deserve,” Kim told GQ, even admitting that they’re “really soft!”

3. Kate Upton. Kate has some of the most famous boobs in the world, especially after having them featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue! So, when the DanAndMaz show suggested that she might want a breast reduction, she clapped back. “I actually didn’t ever say that. My thing is I think all women feel sometimes that they don’t have life perfect, they don’t feel their best, but I love my body, I always feel incredibly comfortable with what I have.” Yes girl!

4. Kendall Jenner. Kendall is absolutely crazy about her chest, and she’s happy to show it off as much as possible. Remembering her first fashion show with W Mag, she said “my tits were out. I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that, I was really excited about my tits being out actually. I’m weird, I love my tits being out, it’s like one of my things I guess. I’m young, when I’m old I want to be able to look at it and be like ‘I looked good.'” She certainly does look good!

5. Miley Cyrus. Miley is no stranger to flaunting her girls, and she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that while her dad might not LOVE it, he supports her doing what she wants. “He’d rather me have my tits out and be a good person, than have a shirt on and be a bitch. I see a lot of people with their clothes on, and they’re kind of assholes. If you want your tits out you can’t really be an asshole. People are already judging you.”

6. Jennifer Aniston. The 48-year-old is shocked by how much attention her boobs have gotten for their extra-perky nipples, but she’s still super proud of it! “I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya!” she explained to Vogue about her infamous nips. “I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

7. Iggy Azalea. Iggy Iggz has been open about her boob job, and how thrilled she is with it! She posted on Instagram with her doc, saying “caught up with @DrGhavami today!!!! Incase you were curious 1. he is hilarious 2. He is my Greek yogurt soul mate 3. He is the reason I have Fabulously perky boobs (LOL).” However, she knows she was perfect even before the surgery.“ I didn’t [need plastic surgery],” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “There was nothing wrong with me. I think it s a personal choice and anybody, man or woman, they should be able to make an informed decision, and if you want to change something, then that’s up to you.” We couldn’t agree more!

8. Wendy Williams. Wendy is another star that’s proud of her fake boobs, even when she awkwardly had to explain them to her son! “Our son did not know I had breast implants,” she explained on her show. “So I sat down and went through plastic surgery with him. And it was great, because I was able to let him know that when his dad met me, I was completely natural. The beauty of my story is that ‘Your dad met me as a frog and I have transformed myself, because I wanted to, into a swan.’ I wanted the body that matched my personality. And the body I have now matches my personality.”

9. Selena Gomez. Selly may not talk about it as much, but she still loves her tatas. When a DJ on 106.1 said that she had “phenomenal boobs,” she laughed it off and said “thank you I’m very proud of them!” Girl ,you should be!

10. Cardi B. This Love & Hip Hop star has been open about getting implants back when she was stripping, and she will not tolerate anyone shading them. “Now all of a sudden my titties are a problem?” she said to Insta haters. “I will never change them specially not for y’all. I TRULY LOOOOVEEE MY BOOBS SINCE I Bought THEM AND YOUR NIKKA LOVE THEM TOO. My first expensive purchase. I shooked my ass real hard for these.” Tell them all, Cardi!

11. Nicki Minaj. Nicki went extra bold showing off her boob in just an Agent Provocateur pastie, and she was living for it! “All I was thinking was how pretty my boob looked,” she said. “I was praying the whole way that the pastie would stay where it needed to stay. I loved the look. I was just excited.”

