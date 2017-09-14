Along with the shocking revelation that she had a kidney transplant this summer, Selena Gomez also shared a photo of the scar she’s been left with from the procedure. See the picture here.

Selena Gomez, 25, underwent major surgery this summer, and now that she’s recovered, she’s beginning to give fans a look inside her journey. On Sept. 14, Selena revealed that she had a kidney transplant at some point over the summer, and along with her lengthy post about the procedure, she shared a revealing photo of the scar she’s been left with. The scar starts above her right hip, and swoops down all the way to underneath her belly button, right above the top of her pants. In another photo, she lifts up her shirt to show how swollen her stomach was after the procedure.

As Selena explained in her post, she had to have the transplant because of her Lupus. She didn’t go into detail about when the surgery took place or how long the recovery process was, but she did promise to share more soon. Her message also revealed that it was her friend, Francia Raisa, who generously donated a kidney, which Sel is obviously incredibly grateful for. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” the 25-year-old wrote. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Along with sharing her journey, Selena also urged her fans to learn more about Lupus, a disease she has been battling for years. “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood,” she explained. “But progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: http://www.lupusresearch.org.” We are so inspired by her decision to share this story and bring awareness to this disease.

