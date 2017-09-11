9/11: Mark Wahlberg & More Remember The 3,000 Innocent Lives Lost

Sixteen years ago, nearly 3,000 innocent people were killed during the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. Today, celebrities are making sure the legacies of these victims live on. See what stars are saying on the 16th anniversary of 9/11 here.

Twitter is full of tributes to the victims of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001 on the 16-year anniversary of the senseless tragedy. Even so many years later, it still hurts to think about the nearly 3,000 lives we lost when four planes were hijacked and sent crashing into the Twin Towers in New York City, The Pentagon in Washington D.C and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The hashtag #NeverForget began trending in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2017, with dozens of celebrities joining in on sending messages in remembrance of the brave first responders and thousands of other victims we lost on this fateful day 16 years ago.

Our country is currently being rocked by a number of tragedies, but America stands united in remembering those we lost in the horrific attacks. As always, a gorgeous memorial service was held at Ground Zero in New York to honor the victims, and there are various other tributes taking place throughout the country, including in Washington D.C. You can click through the gallery above to see photos of these touching services. The Ground Zero memorial was broadcast live, and featured loved ones of victims reading the names of the thousands of people killed in the attacks.

Scroll though the slideshow below to see what celebrities like Mark Wahlberg, Carrie Underwood, Anna Paquin and more tweeted on the 16th anniversary of 9/11, and how they’re urging their fans to #NeverForget the lives we lost.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for the victims of this senseless tragedy on this 16th anniversary in the comments section below.