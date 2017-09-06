Khloe Kardashian Admits She Drank Heavily After Divorce: I Was ‘Drunk’ All Season 9 Of ‘KUWTK’

Life was not easy for Khloe Kardashian after her divorce from Lamar Odom, and now, nearly four years after they split, she’s opening up about how she turned to alcohol in the aftermath of the breakup.

On season nine of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we watched Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to Lamar Odom fall apart. Now, in a new interview with Glamour, Khloe takes a look back on the 13 seasons of the show there have been so far, and specifically recalls how difficult it was for her to film season nine — and how she got through it. “That was a really, really hard time for me,” she admits. “It was the first time I had received really negative attention. I’ve never been a party girl, but [drinking] is something I turned to. I was probably drunk while we were filming season nine.”

After her split from Lamar, Khloe almost immediately jumped into a new relationship with French Montana, and while she was hanging out with his crew, she spent a lot of time hitting the clubs and staying out late. However, she must have hid the amount she was drinking well, because there didn’t seem to be any indication that she was under the influence so often. We’ll have to go back to the tapes now that we know what we do!

This wasn’t Khloe’s only alcohol-related memory when it comes to KUWTK, though. Who could forget when she was arrested for a DUI back in season three!? “That’s one of those times you wish you didn’t have cameras on you,” she reveals. “It was more embarrassing than anything else. I mean, I could have hurt or killed someone. But, you know, that happened. And I dealt with it. And it will never happen again.”

These days, the 33-year-old is happily dating Tristan Thompson, 26, and seems to be much more focused on her relationship and fit figure than she is on drinking. Times sure have changed!

