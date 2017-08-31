MLB’s Giancarlo Stanton Gropes & Grinds With Lexy Panterra In Steamy New Video

Things get REALLY hot between Giancarlo Stanton and Lexy Panterra in her new music video for ‘So Good.’ The footage features the pair practically naked in a steamy sex scene — and you can watch here!

Giancarlo Stanton is FAR from the baseball field in Lexy Panterra’s new music video! The Miami Marlins outfielder stars as Lexy’s co-star in the vid, and the chemistry between the pair is undeniable. In the clip, Giancarlo is shirtless and showing off his rock hard abs in the bedroom, while Lexy wears nothing but a lacy, thong bodysuit. As she lip syncs along with the words, the 27-year-old straddles and grinds on top of Giancarlo, and we see them getting it on from all different angles throughout the 2:00 song.

Even though he doesn’t have much experience as a music video star, Giancarlo looks totally comfortable rubbing his hands up and down Lexy’s body while going in for a kiss or two. Even though these two seem totally into each other, TMZ reports that there’s nothing going on romantically between them in real life. In fact, it was just earlier this month that we saw Lexy out and about with Gregg Sulkin, which was quite interesting…because she once starred in a movie with his ex, Bella Thorne!

Over the last few years, Lexy has gained quite an intense social media following, and she’s known for posting sexy videos of herself twerking on Instagram. However, she’s really hoping to kickstart a career as a popstar, which is where this video comes in. She may also look familiar to you because she was photographed hanging out with Brooklyn Beckham at Coachella in April.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Giancarlo and Lexy’s sexy video?! Do you think this will start a music career for Lexy?