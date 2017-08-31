Aaron Rodgers Still Sadly Estranged From Family, Even After Olivia Munn Split

Hmm, maybe Olivia Munn WASN’T the reason for Aaron Rodgers’ estrangement from his family. Even five months after the pair’s breakup, it appears Aaron and his parents/brothers still don’t have a relationship…

Aaron Rodgers, 33, still won’t talk about his family dynamic in interviews, but he made it pretty clear in this new Q&A that he’s still not on good terms with Jordan Rodgers and the rest of the clan. “A lot of people have family issues,” he told ESPN. “I’m not the only one that does. It needs to be handled the right way.” Although Aaron didn’t say point blank where he stands with the rest of the Rodgers’, it certainly sounds like there’s still a lot that needs to be “handled” about the situation. “I think there should be a separation between your public life and your personal life,” he added. “I’ve just always felt like there should be a time when you don’t have to be on.”

Jordan brought the family’s estrangement from Aaron into the spotlight when he appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016, and while he’s been very open in talking about it, the Packers’ QB has kept quiet. When the drama first went public, it was rumored that Aaron’s longtime girlfriend, Olivia Munn, 37, was the reason he became so distant from his parents and brothers. However, Aaron and Olivia broke up in April, and it still doesn’t seem like there’s been any progress, so perhaps there’s much more to it than we thought.

In the interview, Aaron also discussed being in a highly-publicized relationship, although he didn’t mention The Newsroom actress by age. “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely….it’s difficult,” he admitted. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work, and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

This, of course, is in reference to the negative comments about how Olivia’s presence in Aaron’s life may have affected his performance on the football field. “[Those people] are such misogynists, right?” the 33-year-old commented. Absolutely!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Aaron will ever make up with his family?