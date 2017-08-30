‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Shades Kylie Jenner’s Lip Injections & More In ‘These Heaux’ Video

The first clip of Danielle Bregoli’s new video for ‘These Heaux’ is here — and she goes AFTER Kylie Jenner in the footage. The shade is REAL, and you can check it out right here.

Danielle Bregoli recently released her first single, “These Heaux,” and now, we have your first look at the music video! In the clip, ‘Cash Me Outside’ raps, “These heaux they feed off attention, zero time that’s what I give ’em,” while standing on a roof. The camera then pans down to a window of the building, where, inside, a Kylie Jenner look-alike is having injections inserted into her lips and butt. The girl not only has similar features to Kylie, but is wearing a white bandeau and high-waisted sweats, which is totally a style we’ve seen the reality star rocking lately. Yikes!

While Kylie has admitted to getting lip injections, there’s also been rumors that she’s had plastic surgery on her boobs and butt, which Danielle seems to be referencing in the video. The 45 second clip also features a mob of angry women holding up signs to protest Danielle, with messages like “Mothers opposed to [her rap name] Bhad Bhabie,” and “No we will not Cash You Outside.” Clearly, Danielle knows she has a lot of haters, but instead of giving into them, she’s totally poking fun of them…and we are here for it!

Don’t forget: This video is far from the first time Danielle has dissed Kylie and the Kardashian family. Back in February, she went off about the 20-year-old in an interview, and it almost seems like that was the inspiration for the song! “I don’t like her,” Danielle said, of Kylie. “Like, the way she does s***. It seems like she wants attention so bad.” She also alluded to believing the plastic surgery rumors, adding, “How do you go from lips the size of a twig and body that looks like a f***ing paper clip and now you look like an hour glass?” Looks like her thoughts haven’t changed!

