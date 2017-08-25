Megan Fox Is The Ultimate MILF In Sexy Lingerie Photo Shoot — Hot Pics

Megan Fox has never looked better — and that’s saying something! The mom-of-3 is sizzling hot in her new campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood lingerie, & we can’t believe she gave birth just 1 year ago! See her sexiest pics.

Ow ow! Megan Fox, 31, sure knows how to turn heads. The brunette bombshell proved she’s still as sexy as ever as she posed in racy lingerie and suspenders for a gorgeous underwear campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood, the company she helped save from bankruptcy. The actress, who gave birth to her third child last August, looked incredible in a a luxe blue corset, before slipping into a semi-sheer black ensemble. Megan ended up appearing in six looks total, each one more sultry than the next. Click here to see pics of Megan Fox and her family.

For the shoot, Megan wore her long raven-hued locks in glossy loose waves that framed her face with a soft middle part. Her makeup was completely on-point too as her look featured lashes for days, gorgeous highlighter, light pink lips, and a gentle smoky eye. The Fall 2017 Frederick’s of Hollywood collection features an assortment of lingerie including bodysuits, chemises, corsets, robes, bras, and panties in luxe fabrics such as lace and velvet. And Megan, who’s also the brand’s co-owner, creative collaborator, and global brand ambassador, looks unbelievable in the pieces. Even more exciting, Megan is currently collaborating on the first Frederick’s of Hollywood X Megan Fox capsule, which will premier for the 2017 holiday season!

Megan and her husband, Brian Austin Green, 44, are the proud parents of three adorable little boys: Noah Shannon, 4; Bodhi Ransom, 3; and Journey River, 1. Brian also has a son from a previous relationship, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 15. However, the actor wants at least one more child to add to his brood. “I want a girl,” Brian admitted in an interview with Hollywood Pipeline. “I really want a girl… I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he said. “Not just because I don’t love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

While there’s no word from Megan yet on if she wants to expand their fam as well, it’s obvious she loves the three little ones she already has. “Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs. #mcm #colonymission,” the actress captioned a throwback pic of her husband from his 90210 days. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe how amazing Megan looks just a year after giving birth?