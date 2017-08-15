Robert Yancy Dead: Natalie Cole’s Son Tragically Dies Of Heart Attack At 39

Robert Yancy, the song of legendary singer Natalie Cole, has died at the age of 39, after he suffered a heart attack. Get the tragic details.

Robert Yancy, died on Monday night, August 15, after he suffered a heart attack, according to TMZ. The son of Grammy-winner, Natalie Cole, 65, and the grandson of the late iconic, Nat King Cole, was only 39-years-old. Yancy’s body was reportedly found inside his San Fernando Valley apartment by a friend who decided to check up on him after not hearing from him.

Family members told the site that authorities contacted them at 2:30 AM on Tuesday, August 15 and informed them that Yancy had died of a heart attack. An autopsy report is currently pending, according to authorities who informed the site. They have listed Yancy’s death as a result from natural causes. However, details involving his death can change pending on the results from autopsy and toxicology tests are completed. Drugs did not play a factor in his death, according to the family. His loved ones also informed the site that Yancy never abused drugs and was “turning his life around.” Yancy was a music industry employee.

Yancy’s father also died of a heart attack at age 34. And, as you may know, Natalie battled drug addiction throughout most of her adult life, leading up to her death in 2015. She died of congestive heart failure. Heart issues typically run on the male’s side in a family. Therefore, Yancy’s family could have had a long history of heart issues.

UPDATE:

Ed Winter of the Coroner’s office EXCLUSIVELY tells HL:

“Mr. Yancy was found at 5000 block of Coldwater Canyon in Sherman Oaks. A friend of Robert’s hadn’t heard from him in a while and tried to contact him. When he arrived he couldn’t get into the apartment and contacted the manager for access. When they entered the apartment they found Robert was unresponsive. The paramedics were called to the scene and he was pronounced dead at 9:45 pm on the night of August 14, 2017.”

“For the moment we are listing the cause of death as a Possible Natural. You don’t see 39-year-old people die like this pretty often, so we are currently trying to obtain medical history for Mr. Yancy to perform an autopsy and find the definitive cause of death.”

