Is Christina El Moussa’s New BF Cheating On Her? — His Ex Claims They Recently Hooked Up

Look out Christina El Moussa! The reality star’s new boyfriend, Doug Spedding, is allegedly cheating on her — his ex-girlfriend claims she had sex with him AFTER he started seeing Christina. Yikes!

Christina El Moussa seems to finally be moving on from her divorce from Tarek El Moussa, but she might want to be weary of her new boyfriend, Doug Spedding. Before getting together with Christina this spring, Doug reportedly dated Tracy Johnson-Diaz on and off for five years, and Tracy claims there’s still something between them despite his new romance. “Doug and I had sex in my home [after he started dating Christina],” Tracy told Star magazine. “I’m speaking out because she needs to know what this guy is like!” Tracy says her relationship with Doug started fizzling out this spring, but she didn’t know he was with someone new until she heard about it through mutual friends.

Tracy claimed that Doug texted her when she returned from a vacation in Florida on June 7 so he could get something he left at her place, which is when things allegedly got steamy. “We started kissing, then we made love,” she revealed. Just a few days later, Christina and Doug were photographed out together holding hands on June 9. As we previously reported, Christina dated Doug before she got together with Tarek, but just in case she didn’t get to know the retired car dealer back then, Tracy has a warning. “He can be possessive and a control freak,” she told the mag. “He’d cycle over to place at all hours and I’d see him peering through windows, spying on me to see if I had anyone else over.”

Speaking of spending time with exes, Christina certainly still spends a significant amount of time with hers. While she’s been adamant that there’s nothing romantic going on between herself and Tarek, they do still work on their show, Flip or Flop, together. Plus, they have two young kids! It certainly hasn’t been an easy split between them, but at least it seems like they’re in a good place today!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina’s new boyfriend cheated on her? Or is his ex just jealous?