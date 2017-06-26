Chris Brown & Migos BET Awards Run-In Kicked Off After Quavo Dissed Breezy

Major shade alert! Fans can’t stop buzzing about the heated altercation between Chris Brown and Migos’ crews after the 2017 BET Awards. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned their run-in kicked off after Karrueche Tran’s rumored BF Quavo dissed Breezy!

Tension was running high when Quavo, 26, Takeoff, 21, and Offset, 23, from rap group Migos went head-to-head with Chris Brown’s, 28, crew in a parking lot, shortly after the 2017 BET Awards wrapped on June 25. It was unclear what sparked the heated altercation, but many fans speculated it was because Quavo is reportedly dating Breezy’s ex-girlfriend. “Quavo had major beef with Chris ever since he started hooking up with Karrueche [Tran], and the feeling is mutual,” a source close to Chris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris thinks Migos is just a joke and the fact that his woman (albeit ex) is with one of them drives him insane.”

“Meanwhile, Quavo thinks Chris is just two-bit, and he thinks it’s awful how he treated Karrueche,” another insider continued. “One of Chris’ posse heard Quavo talking smack about Chris and faced-up to him, then the next thing a fight started.” Even though the guys never came to blows in the video, there’s plenty of animosity between the groups. Prior to the parking lot quarrel, the Migos also had an extremely awkward interview with Joe Budden, 36. The rapper could be seen getting seriously annoyed by the “Bad and Boujee” stars and he ended the conversation abruptly by storming off!

The night was full of unlikely pairings, especially considering how Chris and Karrueche were in the same building. The Claws star was a presenter at the BET Awards, while Chris was nominated and had to take the stage for an epic performance — shortly after she was granted a five-year restraining order for her ex. As we previously reported, “Karrueche was always watching her back and didn’t really know what to expect last night while she was at the BET Awards,” a source close to the actress revealed. “She was terrified that she would run into Chris all night and was literally always watching her back.” Luckily, there didn’t appear to be any drama between the former flames!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Breezy and the Migos will bury the hatchet? Tell us!