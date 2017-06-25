New Edition Performs Throwback Of Hits After Accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

The recipients of the BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, New Edition, took the stage for a throwback performance of some of their greatest hits and we’re living for it!

Time for a little “Candy Girl!” Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill — collectively known as New Edition — performed a medley of their classic hits and audience-favorites with the help of the cast of The New Edition Story at the BET Awards on June 25th. The ’80s group was honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their ongoing success and incredible influence on the music industry and their performance made it clear that it was truly well-deserved! Following a hysterical intro from Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, six adorable boys came out to show off their best New Edition impersonation of “Candy Girl.” Following their tribute, each one of the six actors who played New Edition members in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story came on and performed solo hits from each of the NE members. From “Poison” to “My Prerogative,” these guys did it all and sang to the New Edition members, themselves! In the end, Bobby, Ricky, Michael, Ralph, Ronnie and Johnny accepted their Lifetime Achievement Award after the exciting performance.

“We’ve been through some ups, we’ve been through some downs, but God said ‘He will never leave you,’ and we give all praises to Him,'” Johnny said. In a fedora and long red jacket, the ever-so-stylish Bobby Brown took the mic. “I used to tell the guys we were going to be successful, I just didn’t know how successful. I didn’t know how much the fans were going to stick with us as much you have,” Bobby praised. Following their heartfelt words, the NE members dressed in their rhinestoned white suits and performed “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Can You Stand The Rain,” and “If It Isn’t Love.” In the end, the entire cast of the boys and men who played New Edition in the BET series took the stage to perform all together. So much talent on one stage!

Previous recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award include Samuel L. Jackson, who was honored in 2016 for his achievements in film, Smokey Robinson (2015), Lionel Richie (2014), and Charlie Wilson (2013). New Edition joins an esteemed group of men and women who have helped pave the way for African Americans and minorities in the entertainment industry. BET and New Edition have a long history, as well, with the network airing The New Edition Story back in January 2017. The three-part series received rave reviews, featuring Luke James, Woody McClain, Elijah Kelley, Bryshere Y. Gray, Algee Smith and Keith Powers. The tumultuous story of New Edition, which included struggles with drugs, violence, money and politics, continues as after a few years apart, the group joined forces and started to tour together again.

