Big Sean Rocks The House With ‘Bounce Back’ & Medley Of Hits At 2017 BET Awards

Dope sauce! Big Sean rapped a medley of hits at the 2017 BET Awards starting with ‘Sacrifices’ and concluding with his fire track, ‘Bounce Back’. Keep reading for all details from his sexy appearance in Los Angeles on June 25th!

Big Sean, 29, stormed the BET Award show stage at the Microsoft Theater and opened with his hot track, ‘Sacrifices’ before sliding into ‘Moves,’ in front of some of the biggest rappers in the game. The crowd loved it as Sean Don hopped across the stage in his Detroit Tigers baseball cap in front of a matrix like screen with duplicates of himself dancing behind. Sean concluded his medley trio of his hits with the crowd-pleasing, ‘Bounce Back’. Hosted by the hilarious Leslie Jones, the BET Awards is a night celebrating some of the biggest and brightest names in music, television, sports and movies. So of course, Big Sean, one of the hottest rappers in the game, had to represent, and he did!

Big Sean was one of many incredibly talented rappers performing at the star-studded event. Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, Big Tigger, Cardi B, Migos, Chris Brown and Fat Joe were all on the list of amazing performers . Big Sean had plenty of reason to enjoy his time on stage as the rapper was also celebrating being nominated for the BET Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Also nominated in the category are rap heavy weights Chance The Rapper, Drake, Future, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

While Big Sean made his case on stage for being the king of the BET Awards, the night might actually belong to the Queen, Beyonce. With 7 nominations, the new mother of twins, was nominated more than anyone else at the award show. Bruno Mars is right behind Bey with 5 of his own nominations, and won his first ever BET Award earlier in the night, for Best Male R&B Pop Artist after opening the show with an awesome live performance.

