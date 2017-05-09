‘Prison Break’ Recap: Michael’s Fate Is Uncertain After A Trying Trip Through The Desert

A trip through the desert toward safety goes totally wrong for Michael on the May 9 episode of ‘Prison Break.’ Will he survive after his showdown with Cyclops!?

Michael, Lincoln, Ja and Whip are out of options, and even though Linc doesn’t trust Sheba’s friend, Omar, he knows he is their only hope. Omar is headed to Phaecia, an autonomous land without ISIL, and he tells the crew they can join him if they get his second car from a nearby parking garage. Whip stays behind to keep an eye on Omar, and it turns out, Linc was right to be weary — Sheba’s guy knocks Whip out, and Michael, Linc and Ja realize he set them up when they’re tailed by ISIL at the garage. Thanks to Linc’s speedy driving, they’re able to escape dozens of bullets fired their way, but it’s immediately clear that Omar cannot be trusted. Luckily, before Omar can escape without them, the guys return and use brute force to convince him to lead them to Phaecia.

Back in the States, Van Gogh and A&W are released from jail thanks to Poseidon, and they’re back to following their leader’s directions: Find Kaniel Outis (Michael)…and kill him. They head to the National Security Agency, where A&W used to work in surveillance, and she convinces her former co-worker (who was more than just a friend), to let them in on the surveillance of Kaniel.

When Sheba places a call from C-Note’s phone to Lincoln (Sheba and C-Note are safe in Jordan, ready to catch the next flight to the U.S.), the NSA is able to locate exactly where Michael is and send a drone there. Even though A&W and Van Gogh promised they were only using the NSA for surveillance on Kaniel — not to take action — Van Gogh places a call to ISIL in Yemen to tip them off on the location.

When Omar stops to get gas, Michael borrows the gas station computer to video chat a man with a southern accent. Although the connection never allows Michael to see his mysterious friend, his image is coming through on the other end, and he asks the man to take a photo of him with his hands up to reveal his intricate new tattoos.

Meanwhile, ISIL frees Cyclops, and he follows them to the location of Michael and his men, provided by Van Gogh. Dozens of ISIL men approach and begin shooting, and Omar is hit. Whip’s gun only has one bullet in it, but he uses it wisely — by shooting at the ISIL tank and causing a massive explosion, knocking all the enemies out. That is….except for Cyclops, who drives up just as the guys are beginning to speed away.

Michael Makes The Ultimate Sacrifice

However, as they’re in the middle of the desert, Omar dies, and since there’s no map to Phaecia, the only way to get there was with his directions. Now, they have Cyclops to worry about, too — he has more gas in his car than them and an AK-47 in his possession. Luckily, Michael comes up with a plan to outsmart him: They will drive their cars in two separate directions, creating two different sets of tire tracks that will confuse Cyclops. They draw rocks (three red and one white) to decide who will drive the decoy car, and when Linc, Ja and Whip all pick red rocks, it leaves Michael to do the job. Of course, he doesn’t show them that the rock in his hand is also red: It was a trick, as he wanted to make sure none of them would have to do the solo mission, ensuring their safety and putting him in danger.

Cyclops follows Michael, and the men have a showdown in the desert. In the end, Michael is able to jab a screwdriver into Cyclops’ other eye and leave him writhing in the sand, but during the fight, Michael was slashed on the left side of his stomach…and he’s bleeding out fast. Linc, Ja and Whip make it to Phaecia by following the gulls toward the sea, but they know something has gone wrong when Michael isn’t back by nightfall. In a last ditch effort, they light up fireworks, and just as he’s about to give up, Michael gets a second wind once he sees the signal. Somehow, he gets himself to where the fireworks are coming from, but it might be too late — Cyclops poisoned him with antifreeze. He collapses on the ground, gasping for breath and dying, but there’s no doctor in sight.

The Hunt For Kaniel Outis Is On

Back in the States, Van Gogh and A&W are kicked out of NSA surveillance when A&W’s former co-worker figures out that they tipped off ISIL with Kaniel’s location. However, they trace Michael’s video chat on the Yemen gas station computer to an Elvis impersonator’s home in Maine, and head there to continue their investigation into Kaniel Outis.

Another moment of note in this episode featured Agent Henry Kishida, who’s taken over Paul Kellerman’s role at the State Department. When he’s ordered to hand over Kellerman’s files on Poseidon’s mission, 21-Void, he vaguely tells his superior there’s nothing of interest to pass along. His boss demands he look into whether or not an insider, from the State Department or elsewhere along the evidence chain, could be involved in 21-Void, which prompts him to, worriedly, call A&W. You never be too sure with this show, but all signs point to Kishida being the insider the State Department is so worried about.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Prison Break!? Do you think Michael could really be dead?