Bella Thorne Passionately Makes Out With Girlfriend — Wild Sexy Video

Is it hot in here, or is it just Bella Thorne’s makeout session with her sexy female friend?! On April 24, the girls had a wild night out that ended in a passionate kiss on the dance floor — tongues and all! Watch it all go down, here.

Bella Thorne, 19, went out with some friends on April 24, and ended up getting VERY cozy with one of them! Bella’s bestie Lo can be seen in her Snapchats almost every single day, but the duo took their friendship to a new level when they started making out on the dance floor!

In the steamy video, Bella is holding the camera while Lo caresses her face and passionately kisses her lips. We even spotted a little tongue! Bella captioned one of the videos “our first kiss,” and later on says “Ok Lo,” when the friend continues trying to kiss her in the car on the way home.

Bella was definitely feeling herself that night! She was rocking that same completely see-through lace top that we’ve shown you before, with her nipples and nipple piercing on full display. On top of that she was rocking a brown hat and a pair of over-sized yellow grandpa glasses. It was definitely A LOOK.

Though Bella ended up kissing her friend that night, it seems like another lady was the one she was hoping to romance. Bella posted a pic of a gorgeous female friend asking “why she so pretty tho?” and then later Snapchatted the girl singing, saying “she’s so hot been hitting on her all night… not sure she catches my drift.” Oh no! We’ve definitely all been there. At least she will always have her girl Lo to lean on!

