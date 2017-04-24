Saint West VS. Reign Disick: Which Kardashian Kid Rocks The Man Bun Best? — Cute Pics

FameFlyNet / Courtesy of Instagram

While Reign Disick has been known to rock a fierce top knot, his younger cousin Saint West is giving the stylish youngster a run for his money! Now that Saint’s locks are long enough, the 1-year-old officially has a man bun of his own! But which Kardashian cutie’s ‘do is sweeter? You be the judge & vote here!

Is there anything cuter than a mini man bun? From Silas Timberlake, 2, to Reign Disick, 2, celeb toddlers have been owning this adorable hair trend — and we are SO here for it! The newest cutie to join the pack? Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 39, sweet baby son Saint, 1. Obviously every little man looks precious with the hairdo, but we had to ask you all, who do you love a man bun on better — Saint or his cousin Reign?

Reign has been sporting the trendy style for quite a while now — remember the adorable Christmas pic of Khloe Kardashian, 32, kissing Reign with his man bun in? SO cute! But Saint, on the other hand, didn’t have the hair length for a man bun — until now! Debuting his new ‘do, the only son of Kimye was seen on grandma Kris Jenner‘s, 61, Instagram account looking totally adorable while spending some quality time with family friend Kathy Griffin, 56.

“When @kathygriffin is babysitting my grandchildren but suddenly realizes she is outnumbered by toddlers and dogs …..OMG!! #atleastshelooksgooddoingit,” Kris captioned the comical pic featuring Saint and his older sister North West, 3, crowding over Kathy as she lays on the ground surrounded by not only kids, but also dogs! We barely would have recognized Saint it it wasn’t for Kris adding a “Saint” hashtag to her caption. Seriously, the one-year-old has grown SO much! And we are totally digging his baby bun.

We definitely hope to see more sweet pics of Saint and his new hairstyle in the near future. And maybe even a twinning pic of him and Reign together? Fan can only hope, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think toddler man buns are the newest trend? Are you loving the ‘do or not so much?

