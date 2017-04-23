Lana Del Rey & Rapper G-Eazy Make Out At Coachella — They Were ‘Lovey-Dovey’

SplashNews

Lana Del Rey and G-Eazy reportedly were spotted getting super cozy at Coachella! Are you loving this potential new couple? You just have to see all the adorable details from their festival date!

Lana Del Rey, 31, and G-Eazy, who’s real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, 27, were reportedly all over each other at Coachella! The love birds were spotted “making out” at the Indio, CA fairgrounds on Apr. 15th & 16th, according to The Mirror. “They were together for the entire weekend,” the insider said.

“They barely left one ­another’s sides and looked very lovey-dovey,” the source continued, “they were kissing and whispering in each other’s ears.” The pair reportedly came with a group of friends for G-Eazy’s festival performance, but hung around together. “It wasn’t just the two of them – they had come with the same group of friends,” the insider explained. “But they looked pretty hot for one another.” The couple reportedly watched Kendrick Lamar’s set and seemed to be having a blast. “She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick’s ­performance,” the source and added, “he was ­actually watching her more than the stage.” Lana broke-up with her last boyfriend Francesco Carrozzini in 2015 after she wanted to settle down. How cute would Lana and G-Eazy be if they got together?

They certainly weren’t the only pair getting close at Coachella. Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, were absolutely precious together. “They’ve been in love for a good bit of time, but now it’s Coachella — and that means hanging out with other friends,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “This shows Selena that Abel is really into her, and the fact that he’s showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling. It makes Selena feel so special.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lana and G-Eazy would be a good couple? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.