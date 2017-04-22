FameFlyNet

We always love Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious ‘Lie Witness News’ segment, and on Apr. 21 he had Kourtney Kardashian go deep undercover as his reporter! You’ve got to see her crazy blonde wig and dowdy outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian, is that really you?!? The 38-year-old taped an appearance for Jimmy Kimmel Live, but she looked nothing like her usual fabulous self. She went undercover for his “Lie Witness News” segment where he has a producer go around and ask pedestrians in Hollywood about made up news events and nine times out of then they get a profound reaction for things that never actually happened.

The reality star had an amazing disguise with a wavy blonde wig with dark roots and fringe bangs, but it was the giant prosthetic nose that helped make her completely unrecognizable. She covered up her amazing curves in a loose navy blue blazer and skirt, trying to look like an actual news reporter. Photos of her in action show she was easily getting people to play along with the game and she appeared to be having a blast, letting out a big smile that showed her pearly whites that we know so well. Oh man, just think of all the people who talked to her not realizing they were in the presence of a Kardashian!

This isn’t the first time a family member has gone undercover to fool the public. Khloe Kardashian, 32, along with sisters Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kendall Jenner, 21, pretended to be southern tourists who took a famed Hollywood bus tour, all while under heavy prosthetics and wigs. The fun segment was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in Mar. 2016, with Koko going all out to play an old lady. She had on a heavy gray wig and professional make-up artists came in and did her entire face in prosthetics, including jowls and sagging skin. Fortunately for Kourtney, her disguise wasn’t nearly as elaborate and uncomfortable.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Kourtney’s upcoming undercover Kimmel appearance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.