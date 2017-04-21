Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Fur In ‘Mental Breakdown’ Joke Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Another day, another Kardashian kontroversy! On April 21, Kourtney made a joke about having a ‘mental breakdown’ while wearing a fur coat on Instagram, and her fans lost their minds. Not only did they call the ‘KUWTK’ star ‘disgusting,’ but they attacked her for wearing fur.

Just one day after Kim Kardashian was attacked for morphing into the Virgin Mary for her new set of Kimojis, Kourtney‘s now on the receiving end of hateful comments. Why? Well, her Instagram followers are pretty upset with her for joking about having a “mental breakdown” while wearing a fur coat.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

“Me after a mental breakdown,” the caption on the meme reads. The image shows Kourtney wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black sweatpants and black and white Vans shoes.

When we first learned Kourtney was getting attacked, we automatically assumed it was because she was making light of mental illness, but most of the jabs are about her possibly wearing real fur.

“That poor animal had a mental breakdown before it was murdered,” one commenter said. “Please just stop wearing fur.”

“Disgusting photo @kourtneykardash,” another commenter wrote. “Those animals the died for that jacket & you wanna wear them WTF.”

One person also said, “That’s what happens when you wear dead animals.” Ouch. To see more hateful comments directed at Kourtney’s decision to wear a fur coat, click on the Instagram pic above.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kourtney Kardashian’s “mental breakdown” joke? Do you think she’s wearing real fur? Are you offended by her joke or the coat? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.