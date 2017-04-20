Taylor Swift Gushes Over Ed Sheeran In Touching ‘Time’ Essay: He’s More ‘Tank’ Than Man

REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran landed on ‘Time’ magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2017, and his bestie, Taylor Swift, had the sweetest things to say about him in the essay she wrote for the issue. Check it out!

Taylor Swift, 27, is singing Ed Sheeran’s praises in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential Issue, and it’s totally making us love their friendship even more.

“Whether by choice or an unconscious evolution, when he decided on his musical ambitions, Ed became less of a boy and more of a tank,” Taylor gushes in the essay.”He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to almost immediately come up with a new one. He’s like a fighter who pops back up on his feet before you even notice he’d been knocked down.”

She also reminisced on an important conversation she had with Ed a few years ago, in which she assured him he made the right decision in choosing a career in music. “A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeat, Ed said to me, ‘I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ ‘Yes you are,’ I said. ‘You’re going to sweep the whole thing one of these years.’ It was a few weeks later when he met me in a dance-shoe sore in London, where I was picking out rehearsal outfits, and said, ‘You have to heart this.’ It was a song he’d just finished called “Thinking Out Loud,” which went on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016.”

Taylor concludes her essay with a congratulatory message for Ed, “for the legacy you’ve built and the brilliant hook you probably just came up with five minutes ago.” These two have been friends for years, and we’re glad to see it’s still going strong!

