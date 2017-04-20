‘Survivor’ Castoff: When He Knew He Was Going Home & Why He Had No Shot At Immunity

There was a classic blindside on the April 19 episode of ‘Survivor,’ and while the eliminated contestant says the vote for him was unexpected, he admits to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there was a specific moment he knew he was done for. Read our full interview here!

“It was mostly a blindside, but I did have some crappy feelings going into the vote,” Ozzy Lusth tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about his elimination on Survivor. “As soon as Debbie got up and used her extra vote, I knew I was in trouble.”

Post-merge is usually Ozzy’s time to shine on Survivor — he’s a challenge beast, after all. So, when the immunity challenge was one he’d already won twice, it seemed like a no-brainer that he’d would take it home again. Except, this time, Tai was in the picture. “I was just trying to psyche people out. I think that was my only strategy, to try and get in Tai’s head and make it seem like an insurmountable task,” he admitted, referring to the taunting speech he gave during the challenge. “But Tai is so incredible strong and he’s got the perfect body type. He’s so light and strong, and there was no way he wasn’t going to win that challenge. He could’ve stayed up there for much longer.”

Check out the rest of our Q&A with Ozzy below:

Everyone knows you’re a huge threat. Did you expect to make it as far as you did?

No, I really didn’t. I thought it was going to be hard to make it as far as I did, especially when you have big powerhouses like Malcolm and JT go out so early. I was just really surprised. But I thought I had built a strong alliance.

Who was your main alliance out there?

Andrea and Zeke and Sarah, and then Brad and Sierra….I think I thought they were my alliance, but I think they were using me to keep themselves safe as long as possible.

You’ve criticized your strategic game in the past. Do you feel you did better in that part of the game this time?

No, I think I definitely did worse. I didn’t have any tools available to me [to be strategic]. I didn’t find any immunity idols. I didn’t get any of the amazing twists, like the advantage Sierra found or the reward Debbie got. There were so many different opportunities to get a little Survivor love from the gods, and unfortunately, I didn’t get any of that this time. It made it hard for me to get further in the game. If I had any advantages at all, I could’ve used them to go further, but sometimes that’s just the way it goes.

Who do you think is the biggest threat let?

I think Cirie is probably the biggest threat. Her and Zeke. If Zeke is to make it to the end, it’d be hard for anybody — after the Varner thing last week — for him to not win the game, really.

What was most different playing this time compared to your other times playing?

It’s so much more cutthroat and people lying and doing almost anything to get further.

So, would you play again?

Of course. I couldn’t say no to that! We’ll see.

