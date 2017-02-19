Courtesy of Instagram

OMG, here comes some classic ‘Love & Hip Hop’ drama. Stars Kirk Frost and Rasheeda reportedly made up a storyline that involved Kirk being sued by a side chick he allegedly had a baby with! Get the details on this crazy story here.

Back in December 2016, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Kirk Frost, 47, was reportedly being sued by a woman who he was cheating on his wife Rasheeda, 34, with, who ended up having his baby. Yikes. Well now it’s coming out that this whole storyline involving Jasmine, Kirk’s alleged side chick, is totally made up, according to MediaTakeOut.com.

According to the site, Jasmine actually has a “current and long-term” beau. Well that definitely throws the story into questionable territory. Making matters way worse? The “Kirk side chick” plot reportedly started airing on the show after the LHH producers told Kirk and Rasheeda that they better come up with some more interesting stories for themselves or they were gonna be booted from the show. Okay, the timeline there is DEFINITELY fishy.

When news of the storyline first broke, the baby was reportedly already four months old, and was set to appear on the following season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta along with Jasmine. Can you say awkward? MTO previously reported that Rasheeda allegedly learned of Kirk’s other woman when the cameras were actually rolling and her emotional reaction was insane.

Now, to be fair, if the story is true, we’d have lost our minds on Kirk too. But, if it’s all just for show then we gotta wonder who came up with the storyline and will Rasheeda and Kirk be kicked off the VH1 series for basically making up a baby? Oh, the drama.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kirk and Rasheeda’s storyline was really fake? Give us all your thoughts below!

