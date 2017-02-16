Melania Trump Shows Off Hair Makeover — See Pics Of New Cut & Color

REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump has a new look to go with her new role as First Lady! During an appearance at the White House, Melania debuted a slightly shorter haircut with new blonde highlights. Click ahead for all the details.

Melania Trump, 46, decided to switch up her signature hairstyle after husband Donald Trump‘s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. Melania, who has reportedly been staying at Trump Tower in NYC with her and Donald’s ten-year-old son Barron Trump, showed off a fresh hairstyle at the White House on Feb. 15.

Dressed in head-to-toe white as she met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu, Melania’s hair was several inches shorter and much blonder thanks some face-framing highlights.

With her hair falling just below her shoulders, Melania’s new hair was back to her signature smooth blowout, parted down the middle and softly curled at the ends. While Melania wore her hair styled like this throughout Donald’s presidential campaign, for the inauguration, she wore her hair in a side-swept updo and a loose, side-parted style.

As our sister site, WWD, previously reported, Mordechai Alvow has been behind all of Melania’s hair looks for almost 10 years, so we have a feeling he had a part in this makeover as well. Previously, Mordechai shared that he would often style Melania’s hair before she would travel so that Melania always looked camera-ready. “Lots of times I would prepare her hair early morning and she would fly off on her own, so the shape and texture of the hair needed to last for all those hours,” he said in the interview.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania’s new look?

