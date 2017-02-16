Drake Enjoys ‘Deep Conversation’ With Sexy Twins During V-Day Dinner — See New Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Drake recently made headlines for wining and dining sexy twins on Valentine’s Day, and now we have never-before-seen pics from their date! The trio appeared to be enjoying a ‘deep conversation’ at a posh London restaurant! Check it out!

Drake, 30, was spotted on a quiet dinner date with two sexy Swedish models on Valentine’s Day, but the details behind their meeting were pretty hush-hush. Now, fans are being treated to brand new photos of the trio at London’s Novikov restaurant on Feb. 14, showing them in a “deep conversation.” The rapper reportedly ended up leaving the venue alone and heading back to his hotel, followed by his companions in a separate car! SEE THE BRAND NEW PICS HERE.

Interestingly, Drizzy’s known the gorgeous twins for sometime. Their names are Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, according to Hip Hop DX. They’re actually good friends with Drake and worked closely with him on his “Please Forgive Me” short film. The rapper even allegedly has their last name tattooed on his arm! He unfortunately couldn’t spend Valentine’s Day with his rumored girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 47, since he’s been busy traveling through Europe on tour!

Even though some fans began speculating that he was cheating on Jennifer, he appeared to shower his leading lady with sweet gifts for the romantic holiday! J.Lo took to social media to show off her room filled with gorgeous red, pink, and white roses. The mystery person also supposedly sent her a card with a heart on it and a mini chocolate cake! She decided to keep her sender’s name private, but many are convinced that it was the “One Dance” hitmaker!

Drizzy made it pretty clear he knew the twins, since he also posted a picture of the stunners to his Instagram shortly before they hung out. He captioned it with a kissy face and heart emoji, so it could all be in good fun! Drake seems to be living life to the fullest while traveling for his highly anticipated concert gigs, last wowing the crowd at his show in London’s O2 arena.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and J.Lo are still together? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.