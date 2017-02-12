Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Gown With Giant Neck Bow At 2017 Grammys

AP Images

Jennifer Lopez looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th. JLo always surprises us when it comes to the Grammys red carpet and she’s always rocking something insanely sexy, which is exactly what she did this year. We are obsessed with her entire look — are you guys?

Jennifer Lopez, 47, looked flawless at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th and we are loving her entire look. As a presenter of the evening, JLo opted to wear this stunning lavender Ralph and Russo Spring 2017 Haute Couture gown and we are obsessed. She rocked a pale pink dress with a plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage and she accessorized with a Butani diamond bracelet and rings.

The light pink gown featured one-shoulder while a choker with a gigantic bow was fastened around her neck. While the bodice showed off a ton of cleavage, the back of the dress was completely open. While we’re used to seeing JLo rock a plunging neckline, (how can we ever forget her sheer Versace gown back in 2000, that showed off her entire bare body), we’re not used to seeing JLo in bows and frilly things like this dress.

While the front of the dress was cutout, the high-low skirt featured a hip-high slit on the front, completely showing off her amazingly toned legs. JLo looked drop-dead in this gown and we love the way she looks but we just can’t get over the huge bow on the side of her neck — it sort of looked like a loofah. She is hilarious and was able to laugh about it when she told Ryan Secrest that the bow was a “lavender orchid confection.”

We absolutely love Jennifer’s look from head-to-toe — do you guys?

