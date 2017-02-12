Demi Lovato’s Long Waves Were Styled With Drugstore Products At The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato looked drop dead gorgeous at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Get the details on her hair and makeup below!

Demi Lovato looked amazing on the Grammy Awards red carpet. Held live from Los Angeles on Feb. 12, the night was full of inspiring musical performances and stunning beauty looks.

Demi’s super long hair was styled in soft waves, done by Clyde Haygood. Clyde actually used John Frieda products on Demi, specifically the Frizz Ease Air-Dry Waves Styling Foam. Gorgeous!

Demi actually performed as part of a Bee Gees tribute alongside Tori Kelly and Andra Day.

Her skin was ON ANOTHER LEVEL, as usual. She frequents one of our faves, esthetician Renee Rouleau. She just released a bunch of new products, in gorgeous, re-designed packaging. To get Demi’s flawless face, start with the Triple Berry Smoothing Peel. Then follow with the Rapid Response Detox Masque, which fights breakouts and prevents problems before they reach the surface! We love all of her skincare!

Her makeup was bronzed and beautiful, with a nude lip and smokey eyes.

Demi looks to be in the best shape of her life. On Feb. 10, she posed a photo on Instagram showing off her workout of choice as of late, punching a boxing bag. “My kind of Grammy prep 👊,” she wrote.

She looked amazing, from head to toe!

