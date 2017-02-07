T.I.’s Mystery Girl Revealed: Meet Kristen Ingram — Should Tiny Be Worried?

Courtesy of Instagram

The gorgeous woman in white that T.I. showed off on a Super Bowl party red carpet, Feb. 3, has a name — His mystery woman is Kristen Ingram! Find out what we learned about his stunning party partner, and it’ll answer the question if his estranged wife, ‘Tiny’ should be sweating this one…

T.I., 36, made waves on the internet Feb. 3, when he wasn’t afraid to hit the red carpet at the NFL Media Network Super Bowl party with Kristen Ingram. The rapper and his mystery girl [at the time] posed like they had known each other for years, which caused fans to think that he didn’t care about fixing his rocky marriage to Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. But, you may want to slow your roll on believing the rumor mill hype, because Kristen had a very good reason to be on the carpet with T.I…

Kristen is definitely a red carpet star, but a huge part of the reason she was there was because she’s the marketing director at the NFL Network, according to her LinkedIn and the NFL website. It was obvious that Kristen would be in attendance at the star-studded event since it was basically her company’s biggest party of the year! So, we’re thinking that Tiny shouldn’t be sweating T.I.’s red carpet stroll with Kristen.

Not to mention, a party consultant associated with the NFL event posted a photo to Instagram claiming that Kristen and T.I.’s appearance was strictly business, as reported by Hip Hop Vibe, Feb. 4. T.I. was apparently the “client” of a consultant named Teirney, who booked him for the carpet, according to the Instagram photo. However, the post has since been deleted…

T.I. and Tiny’s 6-year marriage has been on the rocks for quite some time, and it obviously got to be too much for her because she reportedly filed for divorce in early Dec. 2016. The on-again-off-again couple has remained hush hush about their relationship rumors, and T.I. even snapped when asked about it during a radio interview on Jan. 9, 2017. “That ain’t your business,” the rapper told hosts of Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5, multiple times when they pressed the issue. Yikes.

Although Tiny may have nothing to worry about when it comes to Kristen, the damage was already done. With T.I.’s fame and the chaos that social media and rumors start, he and Tiny’s children — sons Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 11, and Major Philant Harris, 7 — were sadly affected by the cozy red carpet appearance. “T.I. really doesn’t know how much damage he caused by taking a picture with that woman,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Their [T.I. and Tiny] children are social media pros and are asking Tiny who the girl is that ‘dad’s taking pictures with,'” the source continued. We learned that this crushed Tiny. “She held back bawling in tears so the kids wouldn’t see or hear how much pain she’s really in.” So sad. Hopefully T.I. and Tiny can get past this.

