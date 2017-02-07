Christie Brinkley & More: 7 Models Whose Daughters Are Following In Their Footsteps

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about good genes! Stars like Christie Brinkley, Cindy Crawford and more models of the 70s and 80s are now the proud parents of equally stunning young women who are following the same career path. Check out some of the best known model moms and daughters right here!

She may have hung up her bikini long ago, but Christie Brinkley, 63, made an epic return to Sports Illustrated in the 2017 Swimsuit issue — and she did it for her gorgeous daughters! The stunning supermodel appears in this year’s issues alongside Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, who look just as fabulous as their mother always has, in the spread.

These gals aren’t the only two who caught the modeling bug from a supermodel mom, though! Cindy Crawford’s little girl, Kaia Gerber, 15, burst onto the scene a few years ago, and she’s looking more and more like her mom each day. The ladies have posed for plenty of shoots together in the past, but Kaia is also branching out on her own, most recently, on the cover of LOVE magazine, shot by her friend and fellow model, Kendall Jenner, 21.

Oh, and did you know Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid (Foster), 53, also got her start in the biz!? Before she was making headlines on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda spent 15 years modeling, until she gave the career up to start her family. These days, Gigi and Bella are two of the most well-known supermodels in the game, so they definitely made the right decision in taking up their mom’s first career path!

Click through the gallery above to check out more look-alike mom and daughter model pairs!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these hot new models following in their mothers’ footsteps?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.